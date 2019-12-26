Obituary: Rosaria ‘Sadie’ MacDonald, 85

Rosaria “Sadie” MacDonald, 85, of Bristol, widow of Edward A. MacDonald, Sr., died on Saturday (December 21, 2019) at Bristol Hospital.

Sadie was born in Pittston, PA on June 12, 1934 and was one of 11 children of the late Philip and Philippina (Spano) Miceli.

She was raised in Pittston, PA before moving to Bristol where she worked for the Montgomery Ward Catalog Outlet. She then opened United Cable’s first office in Plainville as cable television came to be installed in homes. She was known for the wedding cakes she baked and was a wonderful cook known for her special recipes. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol.

Sadie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Keith and Martha MacDonald of Bristol; seven brothers; two sisters; five grandchildren: Ashley, Katie, Chelsea, Neil, MacDonald, and Alec Dinette; a great-granddaughter: Ariella Sophia; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son: Edward A. MacDonald, Jr; a daughter: Cheryl Lapierre; a one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (December 28, 2019) at 8:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 5 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Please visit Sadie’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com