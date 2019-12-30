Men and Boys Fund awards 5 grants

On Monday, Dec. 9, Main Street Community Foundation presented a total of $6,500 in grants from the Men & Boys’ Fund to organizations improving the lives of men and boys in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.

“Once again we feel privileged to help improve our six communities with grants that can make a big difference,” Rodger Stotz, the Men & Boys’ Fund advisory board chairperson, said in a press release. “It takes many donors and volunteers to deliver on our mission.”

The grants awarded were:

Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center—$1,500 for Passport to Manhood, a program that reinforces character, leadership, and positive behavior in boys ages 8-12

Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach—$1,500 for computer, printer, and software for a new resource center to facilitate educational and career programming for male clients

Bristol Family Resource Centers—$1,620 for In the ZONE, a program that provides social/emotional support services to 5th grade boys in Bristol schools

Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut—$880 for summer camp scholarships, financial assistance for lower income students to receive a week of summer camp at reduced or no cost

John J. Driscoll United Labor Agency—$1,000 for Building Pathways CT, a program that provides individual supports for men training for a career in the Building Trades

“To have this focus on men and boys is incredible,” Linda Rich, director of the Bristol Family Resource Centers, said in the release.

For more information about the Men & Boys’ Fund, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org/men-boys-fund.