ESPN radio show donates over 300 toys to Salvation Army

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo—with hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo, Mike Golic Jr., Jason Fitz and the show’s production staff—donated over 300 toys contributed by ESPN employees to the Bristol’s Salvation Army, serving nearly 100 families as part of the organization’s Angel Tree program.

This marks the second year of the holiday giving tradition for the network’s morning drive show.

“The results of this campaign greatly benefit many in need across our community at a key time,” said Kevin Martinez, Vice President, ESPN corporate citizenship, in a press release. “Today’s donation was driven by the generosity of ESPN employees who actually donated more than 1500 toys to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army this year.”

This year, ESPN teamed up with show sponsor Mercedes-Benz Vans to donate a brand new Sprinter Passenger Van to the Bristol Salvation Army. The Sprinter Passenger Van, which can seat up to 14 passengers plus the driver, will be a multi-purpose vehicle for the Salvation Army, including transporting students to after-school activities around the area. In addition to the Sprinter Passenger Van that was donated, Mercedes-Benz provided a Cargo Van that was utilized to transport the toys from ESPN’s Bristol campus to the Salvation Army.

“To us, the Golic and Wingo team and audience are really a family,” said Megan Judge, ESPN senior director, audio marketing and events, in a press release. “We started the ‘Petty the Elf’ campaign on Instagram last year to help local families and celebrate the holidays in a fun way with affiliates across the country. Having our long-time partners Mercedes-Benz Vans provide such a meaningful donation reinforces the connection Golic and Wingo provides for so many.