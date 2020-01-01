Police blotter for the Jan. 3 edition

The Bristol Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Dec. 21 to Thursday, Dec. 26:

Jacob Andrew Herrington, 34, of Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21, and charged with one count of interfering with an officer, 2nd degree breach of peace, 3rd degree assault, and 3rd degree strangulation.

David J. Michaud, 30, of 141 Buckland St., Plantsville, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21, and charged with one count of speeding, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition device, and first offense operating a motor vehicle other than a motorcycle without license.

Justin Christopher Powell-Williams, 25, of 94 Muir Ave. Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21, and charged with one count of operation while under the influence, and failure to obey control signal.

Terrance Reinhard, 63, of 126 Curtis St., Bristol, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 21, and charged with one count of operation while under the influence, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle.

Anthony B. Rodriguez, 26, of 51 Williams St. 1s, Bristol, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 23, and charged with one count of 1st degree failure to appear.

Hector Rafael Vega, 29, of 33 Belmont St., Hartford, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 23, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and 2nd degree assault.

Latonia Wassil, 34, of 102 Golden Hill St., New Britain, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 23, and charged with one count of 2nd degree falsely reporting an incident, 2nd degree breach of peace, and 3rd degree assault.

Brenda Jasmin Eichner, 43, of 3 North St. Apt. 114, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and charged with one count of injury/risk of impairing morals, 1st degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, 2nd degree breach of peace, 3rd degree assault, and assault of a local authority staff.

Adam C. Sheldon, 45, of 191 Bird Rd., Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and 3rd degree assault.

Morgan Deschenes, 22, of 201 Center St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and charged with one count of 2nd degree breach of peace, and one count of 3rd degree assault.

Suheidi Rivera, 39, of 152 South Ext. St., Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and 2nd degree threatening.

Laura Ingala, 41, of 28 Irving St. Apt. 8, Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 26, and charged with one count of 2nd degree failure to appear in two separate cases.

Johnathan Michael Thompson, 30, of 179 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 26, and charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with fingerprint request, two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of assault on a victim, and four counts of 2nd degree threatening.

David Gordon Weaving, 57, of 80 Divinity St., Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 26, and charged with one count of failure to drive right, possession of a contraband substance, or more than 1 oz. of cannabis, and one count of no insurance.