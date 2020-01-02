Obituary: Emily Helen Miecznikowski, 92

Emily Helen Miecznikowski, 92, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Helen was born in Bristol on November 21, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Stanley and Pelagia (Ulatoski) Miecznikowski. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and a graduate of St. Stanislaus Grammar School and Bristol High School. She served as Assistant Tax Collector for the City of Bristol for 37 years retiring in 1987. She was a member of the former Altrusa Club and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol. Helen is survived by a sister: Zenobia Lukasewski of Bristol; a niece: Joyce Lukasewski; a nephew: Gary Lukasewski; and great-niece and nephew: Nicholas and Emily. She was predeceased by a sister: Mary Wisniewski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (January 4, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Helen’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

