Obituary: Mildred Amy (Kinney) Giblin, 89

Mildred Amy (Kinney) Giblin, 89, of Bristol, wife of the late George M. Giblin, passed away on Friday (December 27, 2019). Mildred was born in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada on February 9, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Ina (Shorey) Kinney.

Mildred became a U.S. citizen in 1959 and was married to the late George M. Giblin for 37 years. She was employed by Raphael’s Department Store at The Bristol Mall and then as a CNA at Nursing Care Center of Bristol, now known as The Pines of Bristol, and private duty.

Mildred is survived by her two sons: George and Lee (Goodrich) Giblin of Murrells Inlet, SC and Eugene and Lori (Chapman) Giblin of Terryville; her eight grandchildren: George IV and Cassandra (Lambert) Giblin of Red Lion, PA, William and Lisa (Stucke) Giblin of Meriden, David and Karen (Paul) Giblin of Hamden, Jonathan Giblin of Peoria, IL, Mark Giblin and his fiancee Kyla Yermalovich of Lancaster, PA, Maureen (Giblin) and Ryan Woods of Nashville, TN, Andrew Giblin and Jonah Giblin of Terryville; her seven great grandchildren: Kelly Giblin and her mother Kimberly (Lushbaugh) Giblin of Shrewsbury, PA, William Giblin Jr. and Emily Giblin of Meriden, Lindsay and Eliza Giblin of Hamden, George M. Giblin, V of Red Lion, PA, Morgan Woods of Nashville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mildred is predeceased by her grandson: Stephen Giblin, and brothers: Stewart Francis Shorey of MD, Arthur Kinney of ME and Clarence Kinney of NM.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call prior to the service on Tuesday between 10 and 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450.

