Obituary: Rose Marie DePaulo, 96

Rose Marie DePaulo, 96, of Bristol, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ralph DePaulo.

Rose was born in Bristol on January 25, 1923 the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Scarchelli) Christopher. She was retired from General Electric and was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville.

Rose leaves her children, Shirley Cahill and her husband Allan of Bristol, son Joseph “Butch” Madore of Southington; brother Joseph “Pep” Christopher, sister Mary LaFrance both of Bristol and Ann McGrath of Terryville; grandchildren Gina DePaulo, Crystal, Ryan, Travis, Paulette and Joseph Madore; great grandchildren Nicholas and Sydney DePaulo and great great grandson Rocco DePaulo. She was predeceased by her son Ronald Madore, and grandsons Stephen DePaulo and Mark Madore and by several brothers and sisters.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Her funeral will begin on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home and proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Rose’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.