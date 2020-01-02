Obituary: Tami Trudel, 34

Tami Trudel, 34, of Palmer, MA, formerly of Bristol, died on Thursday (December 26, 2019) in Springfield, MA. Tami was born in Columbia on July 14, 1985 and was a daughter of Renald Trudel of Bristol and the late Wilma Jean (LaDieu) Trudel. Tami lived most of her life in Bristol and was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School Class of 2003. She has resided in Palmer, Ma for the past four years where she worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Hadley, MA. Her favorite past-time was line-dancing, specifically at the Cadillac Ranch as a member of the One-Eyed Parrot line-dancing group in Massachusetts. She was known as a person who always cared for others over herself. In addition to her father, Renald, Tami is survived by her beloved son, Gabriel; her cousins: Nancy, Kevin, Shawn, Kim, Cindy, Daniel, Anne, Vicki and Andrew Trudel; her partner: Jason Reome; her maternal grandmother: Marion Gorecki of Windsor Locks: several aunts, uncles, and cousins; her parents-in-law: Chris and Debbie Reome, and Alice Reome and Edward Archambeault; brother-in-law: Albert Reome; sisters-in-law: Tessa Reome and Ashley Cormier, and her many loving friends from the line-dancing community. Funeral services will be held on Friday (January 3, 2020) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5 and 8 P.M. Please visit Tami’s memorial web site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

