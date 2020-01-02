Obituary: Thomas W. Goodwin, 89

Thomas W. Goodwin, 89, of Bristol, husband of Marian (Duessel) Goodwin, passed away on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) at Sheriden Woods. Thomas was born in Apex, North Carolina on August 14, 1930 and was a son of the late Irwin and Lanie (Powell) Goodwin.

Thomas lived in Monroe, North Carolina and moved to Bristol in 1976. He honorably served and retired from the U.S. Airforce after twenty years. After his military service, he started working for Aetna Life Insurance and retired in 1992. Thomas was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol and served on the board of deacons and as an usher. Thomas loved model trains, which stemmed from his father working his whole life on the real railroad.

In addition to his wife of 43 years, Thomas is survived by his two sons: Wayne Jackson and his wife Carol of Michigan, Robert Goodwin and his wife Kim of Michigan; his daughter-in-law: Laurie Goodwin of Michigan; his six grandchildren; his seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Thomas is predeceased by his son: Michael Goodwin; and his sister: Billie Goodwin.

A funeral service will be held on Monday (January 6, 2020) at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the church prior to the service on Monday between 10 and 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

