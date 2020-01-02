Obituary: Wesley T. Kobles, 44

Wesley T. Kobles, 44, died suddenly at his home in Quincy, MA before Thanksgiving.

He is survived by his wife, Juliana Duarte Kobles of Quincy, MA; his mother Linda Delfino of Bristol; his father Richard P. Kobles of Farmington; his brother Jason N. Kobles of SC. He was predeceased by his grandmother Madeline Delfino.

Wesley retired from the United States Coast Guard in 2017 after 20 years of service with both the United States Air force and Coast Guard. Wesley served during Operation Northern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and survived the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia. He was currently working for the VA helping paralyzed veterans.

He also leaves behind his aunt Maureen Pinette and Jim Pinette; cousins Lisa Pinette, Jamie Pinette Kinny and Gary Pinette and several other cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10 AM directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

