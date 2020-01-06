Bristol credit union earns five star rating for financial stability

First Bristol Federal Credit Union, Bristol has earned its highest five star rating for financial strength and stability. Earning a five star rating indicates this credit union excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality, and much more. Earning and maintaining this top rating for 112 consecutive quarters, means First Bristol Federal Credit Union has done so continuously since June 1992. This achievement has secured an even higher status for First Bristol Federal Credit Union as a “Best of Bauer Credit Union”. The “Best of Bauer” designation is reserved specifically for institutions that have earned Bauer’s highest rating continuously for 25 years or longer.

First Bristol Federal Credit Union was established in 1935.