Eversource provides grant to build homes in city

Neighborhood Housing Services of New Britain has received a $500,000 grant from Eversource to build three single-family homes, and a duplex in Bristol.

The project is a joint venture between NHS and the Greater Bristol Realty Corporation, a local nonprofit housing developer whose mission is to create homeownership opportunities for first-time, moderate-income families.

“This grant is vital to putting the purchase price of these homes down to within reach of working families,” said John W. Kukulka, executive Director of NHS, in a press release. “Being able to buy a home is a real problem for many folks in Connecticut, and this grant from Eversource will go a long way toward making the dream of homeownership real for four Bristol families”.

The three single-family homes will be constructed near Pine Street in Forestville on formerly surplus Department of Transportation land that GBRC purchased several years ago and subdivided into three building lots.

The duplex will be built on a vacant lot on Gridley Street in Bristol’s West End that GBRC bought from the City of Bristol last year.

“We were in competition with another developer for the Gridley Street property, but the city decided to sell the lot to us because of our promise to build an affordable home and sell it to a moderate-income family,” said Craig Minor, a GBRC board member, in a press release.

All four houses are being designed by local architect Charles Nyberg. GBRC and NHS are working with the Bristol Housing Authority to identify current BHA tenants who might be good candidates to purchase the Evergreen Street houses.

GBRC’s previous projects include three homes on Bernie Avenue and Lillian Road, which were built with the assistance of Habitat for Humanity.

For information, contact John Kukulka at (860)224-2433.