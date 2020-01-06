New youth and family coordinator hired

The City of Bristol Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services announced the selection of Kyana Anderson as the new youth and family coordinator.

Anderson graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2015 and Keene State College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences with a focus in addictions and substance abuse. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in developmental disabilities with a concentration in child life from Nova Southeastern University. Anderson is a lifelong resident of Bristol.

Superintendent of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Dr. Joshua Mederios stated in a press release, “I’ve worked with Kyana for the past eight months, and have been consistently impressed with her work ethic, eagerness to learn, as well as her overall enthusiasm and passion for her work. Kyana has done a fantastic job coordinating this year’s holiday giving program, which involved securing and matching Christmas gifts for over 200 Bristol youth in need. Not only did she successfully coordinate this program she also knew every family and child on a first name basis which demonstrates the level of commitment to service that I look for in our team members”.

As youth and family coordinator, Andersonwill provide casework services including counseling, guidance and outreach for young people and their families. She will provide direct program facilitation for a variety of school based programs and she will be tasked with developing new services including a drop in activity center for youth based at Mrs. Rockwell Park pavilion in the summer and the facilitation of new support groups for LGBTQ students, English as a second language and more.

Kyana Anderson officially assumed the role of youth and family coordinator on Monday Jan. 6 with an annual starting salary of $56,785.