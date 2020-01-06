Pop-Up Prom Dress Boutique planned at BCHS Feb. 7

The Bristol Central High School 2020 Graduation Party Committee is hosting a Pop-Up Prom Dress Boutique Fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 7 (snow date Feb. 14) at the Bristol Central cafeteria from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

It is open to all local students.

“We are in the process of collecting prom dresses and formal dresses, along with jewelry to sell at the sale,” said Marie Bowes of BCHS 2020 Graduation Party Committee, in a press release. The dresses will be sold at several price points with no dress being over $75.

“We have a goal of collecting 100 dresses and we are well on the way,” said Bowes in the release. “Several of the dresses already collected are brand new with tags attached and several were originally purchased for over $400. The method of payment will be cash or Venmo only.”

There will also be several raffles, including gift certificates for tailoring/dry cleaning provided by Best Cleaners, and accessories from Kathy Faber Designs.

People are asked to check their closets for dresses to donate. Dresses and accessories will be collected at their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the BCHS cafeteria from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

If you have any questions or would like to make arrangements for someone to pick up a dress, email bristolcentral2020@gmail.com.