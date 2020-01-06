Tunxis hosts career training open house Jan. 16

Tunxis Community College in Farmington will hold a career training open house on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the 700 Building hallway, adjacent to Tunxis Library. Refreshments will be served.

All are welcome to stop in at anytime during the event to learn more about Tunxis career training programs, meet the instructors, and learn about payment options. A representative from Admissions will also be available to answer questions about enrolling in credit programs.

Tunxis Continuing Education & Workforce Development offers career training for professions such as certified nurse aide, registered medical assistant, phlebotomy technician, pharmacy technician, certified sterile processing technician, veterinary assistant, certified medical administrative assistant, legal secretary, massage therapy and patient care technician.

Certified dislocated workers and those receiving SNAP assistance may also be eligible for scholarships and tuition waivers for many programs. For more information on SNAP scholarships, call (860)773-1454 or email SNAP@tunxis.edu.

Almost all Tunxis career training certificates are eligible for college credit through the Connecticut Credit Assessment Program administered by Charter Oak State College. Credits may be used at Charter Oak or transferred to another college by setting up a credit registry.

For information on the open house and Continuing Education & Workforce Development programs, visit tunxis.edu, or call (860)773-1450.