Obituary: Gerlinde Elliott, 78

Gerlinde Elliott, age 78, of Terryville, Connecticut, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home in Terryville.Gerlinde was born November 1, 1941 in Ansbach, Germany to Arnold Mueller and Marie (Meyer) Probst.She is survived by her brother Richard Meyer of Ansbach Germany, son, Robert Probst and wife Gabriele (Endner) Probst of Lichtenau, Germany; son Norbert Littau and wife Deborah (Bouchard) Littau of Terryville; son Thorsten Littau and wife Evelyn (Losacano) Littau of Fletcher OK; daughter Joanne (Patton) Dipalma & husband Michael Dipalma of Pawtucket RI; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and late husband Robert Elliott.Visitation hours for Gerlinde Elliott will be 5-7pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville, CT. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

