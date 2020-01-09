Obituary: Thomas ‘Tom’ Erwin Borysewicz, 68

Thomas (Tom) Erwin Borysewicz, 68, of Terryville, CT., husband of the late Donna Marie Borysewicz, died Friday December 27, 2019 at Bristol Hospital after complications from chronic illness.Tom was born August 15, 1951 in Bristol, Connecticut and was a lifelong resident of Terryville, CT. Tom was the son of Erwin and Velma (Robinson) Borysewicz of Bristol, CT.He was a skilled meat cutter for 41 years and was employed at Ferraro’s Meat Market in Bristol, CT and finished his career at Oliver’s Supermarket in Prospect, CT.Tom had many interests including coin collecting, bingo, history and traveling to historical sites. Tom enjoyed fishing which he often shared with his children. Ultimately nothing was more important and special than spending time with his children, grandchildren and beloved dog, Buddy.Tom is survived by his son, Joshua Thomas Borysewicz and his significant other Kim David of Terryville, CT.; his daughter, Krista Cherry and her husband Lucas Cherry of Somers, CT.; his brother, Anthony Borysewicz and wife Lori Borysewicz of Bristol, CT.: Sisters Cindy Avalon of Florida and Joyce Emmerson of Torrington, CT and his beloved grandchildren Grace Cherry and Brooklyn Cherry of Somers, CT.Relatives and friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donna M. Borysewicz Fund for Women c/o Main Street Community Foundation, P.O. Box 2702, Bristol, CT 06011. This fund was established in 2015 in honor of his wife’s legacy. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

