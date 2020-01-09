Obituary: Vernon E. Brin, 97

Vernon E. Brin, 97, widower of Louise Lostocco Brin of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020.

Vern was born on February 17, 1922 in Bristol, the son of the late Edward and Gladys Moulthrop Brin.

He served with the US Navy during World War II as a Chief Petty Officer stationed in London and Morocco from 1941 -1945. He retired from New Departure Hyatt division of General Motors after 40 years of service.

He is survived by his three sons, Steven of Bristol, Allan and his wife Catherine of Bristol and David and his wife Erin of West Newbury, MA; his five granddaughters Stephanie, Laura, Emma, Maeve and Chloe Brin.

A private ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786.

