Obituary: Daniel A. Long, 56

Daniel A. Long, 56, of Bristol, passed away after a 23-year battle with multiple sclerosis on Wednesday (January 1, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Daniel was born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada on April 30, 1963 and was a son of Rachel (Marchand) Long Lavigne and the late Donald long.

Daniel moved to Connecticut in 1964 with his parents. He was a past president of the Bristol Swedish Social Club, where he enjoyed spending most of his time and considered his fellow members to be like his second family. He was an avid Patriots fan and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, Cadillacs and fishing. He will be terribly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bristol Hospital and Countryside Manor for their very compassionate care.

In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his step-father: Roland Lavigne Sr. of Bristol; his son: Aaron D. Long of Bristol; his brother: Michael J. Long and his wife Barbara of Plantsville; his step-brother: Roland Lavigne Jr. and his wife Katherine of Bristol; his step-sister: Tammy Falconieri of West Palm Beach, Florida; his two nieces and his nephew: Ashley, Nicole and Michael Long Jr; his aunt: Patricia Lang of Maine; and several uncles, aunts and cousins in Canada. In addition to his father, Daniel is predeceased by his grandparents: Albert and Gertrude Lang and Leonard and Annette Marchand.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday (January 7, 2020) at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society, Connecticut Chapter, 659 Tower Ave., First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112.

