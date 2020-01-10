Obituary: Ferris R. Stevens, 89

Ferris R. Stevens, 89, of Southington passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of MaryAnn (Mongillo) Stevens for 70 years.

He was born in Richford, VT on June 4, 1930, the son of the late John and Hazel (Brooks) Stevens Lumbra. Prior to his retirement Ferris was an independent owner/operator truck driver.

In addition to his wife MaryAnn he leaves 5 children, Holly Malczyk and husband Ed and Richard Stevens all of Southington, Donald Stevens and wife Robin of Antioch, CA, Mark Stevens and wife Debra of Bristol and Michael Stevens and wife Eileen of Southington, 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He leaves a brother Gordon Lumbra of Naples FL, and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved pet cats, Cosmo and Lady.

Ferris was predeceased by a step-father Lincoln Lumbra, 3 brothers Newton and Donald Stevens and Frank Lumbra and a daughter-in-law Cathy Stevens.

Special thanks to his many caregivers over the years, especially Dr. Joseph Babiarz, and the visiting nurses who he entertained with his lively conversation and many personal questions. When he wasn’t patrolling the neighborhood on his battery- powered chair, he kept an eye on the hummingbirds feeding and visiting his beautiful backyard gardens.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 7th from 9:30- 11 am with a service at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery.

