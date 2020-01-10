Obituary: Martial Fillion, 60

Martial Fillion, 60, of Plainville, died unexpectedly on Sunday (January 5, 2020) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Martial was born in St. Ludger, Quebec, Canada on December 5, 1959 and was a son of the late Thuribe and Yvette (Gagnon) Fillion. He moved from Quebec to Bristol with his family in 1970 where he graduated from St. Ann Grammar School and Bristol Eastern High School. He worked for the former Scarritt Lumber and was employed by the Bristol Adult Resource Center “BARC” for the past 20 years where he made many friends. He loved watching hockey and was a fan of the Bruins, Red Sox, and Patriots. He enjoyed taking his BARC friends to many sporting events. Martial is survived by a brother: Jean Fillion and wife, Laura, of Bristol; a sister: Judith Tanguay and husband, Raymond, of Quebec, Canada; sisters-in-law: Laurie Fillion of Plainville, and Denyse Fillion of Bristol; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by brothers: Sylvain, Steve, Raymond, and Bernard Fillion. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (January 11, 2020) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 4 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Adult Resource Center, PO Box 726, Bristol, CT 06011-0726. Please visit Martial’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

