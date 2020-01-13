Obituaries: Mildred A. Lozewski

Mildred A. (Pelkey) Lozewski, 88, of Bristol, widow of Henry S. Lozewski passed away Friday January 10, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Mildred was born October 24, 1931 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Cornelius and Irene (Berth) Pelkey. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a LPN for Bristol Convalescent Home. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol and member and past president of the Golden Agers of the church. Mildred loved going to the casino. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Geraldine Lozewski of Bristol; her daughter and son-in-law, Nora and William Chapman of Bristol; her brother, Edward Pelkey of Bristol; her sisters, Blanche Failor of Omaha, NE and Julia Lis of West Hartford; her grandchildren, Frankie, David, Jessica and Justin; her former daughter-in-law, Missy Lozewski and her granddogs, Mia and Buffy. She is predeceased by her brother, Billy Pelkey and sister, Mary Kania. Funeral services will be held 11AM on Wednesday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 9:30AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Hometown Foundation, 275 Schoolhouse Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

