Obituary: Brian A. Achilli, 68

Brian A. Achilli, 68, of Bristol, beloved husband of Joan (Raboin) Achilli, died on Sunday (January 12, 2020) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain surrounded by his family. Brian was born in Bristol on February 25, 1951 and was a son of the late Silvio and Barbara (Castle) Achilli. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School Class of 1969. He enlisted in the United States Navy to serve aboard the USS Puget Sound in the Vietnam War. Upon his return from the Navy, he went to work for local shops including J.H. Sessions and Son, New Departure, Gemco, and Rowley Spring. His main hobby was woodworking and he was a reliable handyman. He was an avid reader and history buff and enjoyed driving his Mustang Mach 1. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church in Forestville. In addition to his wife of 35 years, Brian is survived by a son Christopher Achilli of Richmond, VA; four siblings: Linda McMahon of Clinton, Jeffrey Achilli of Bristol, Michael Achilli of Burlington, and Lisa Sweeney of Bristol; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Spock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (January 17, 2019) at 11 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, followed by military honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 9 and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 060111. Please visit Brian’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

