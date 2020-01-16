Obituary: James A. Ouellette, 74

James A. Ouellette, 74, of Bristol, widower of Gloria Jean (Barron) Ouellette, died on Monday (December 23, 2019). James was born on November 14, 1945 in Maine.

James honorably served in the U.S. Army. He retired after over 35 years from R&R Machinery in Bristol. James enjoyed collecting model trucks, assembling model cars and, above all else, spending time with his family. Family meant everything to James. He will be terribly missed.

James is survived by his sister-in-law: Sandra Barron-Perrault of Bristol; his two grandchildren: Toby Aldi of Meriden and Hailee Aldi of Rhode Island; and his two nieces: Cristy Barron of Bristol and Samantha Perrault of Bristol. In addition to his wife, James is predeceased by his brother: David Ouellette who passed away in the Vietnam War; and his daughter: Deborah (Ouellette) Aldi.

Services were private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

