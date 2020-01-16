Obituary: Lisa (Monico) O’Donnell, 67

July 24, 1952 – December 29, 2019

Lisa (Monico) O’Donnell passed away on December 29, 2019, after several years of fiercely battling multiple sclerosis. She is survived by her husband, Tom O’Donnell, son Kevin, his wife Kelly Rose, daughter Kelly Jane O’Donnell, and siblings, Marsha, Ty, and Spec. Lisa led a memorable life with her family and friends (old and new), always echoing “it’s a wonderful life.”

Lisa was a graduate of BEHS class of 1970. She earned her teaching degree at CCSU and ventured to Porcupine, South Dakota, where she voluntarily taught on a Native American reservation, Our Lady of Lourdes Mission. She continued her teaching career at Colorado Academy as a third-grade teacher, received her masters as a media specialist, and then served as CA’s librarian, devoting the remainder of her career to promoting literacy.

All of her nieces and nephews will remember the endless times that aunty Lisa showed up for birthdays, graduations, weddings, holidays, and the births of the next generation. Ashley, Alecia, Tony, Erica, Brittany, and Taylor are fortunate for the memories that include Lisa in their lives. The spouses of her siblings – David Testa, Kathy Monico, and Maryjane Monico will be eternally grateful for the blessings she bestowed upon them as well. In addition, she leaves behind numerous cousins who account for priceless childhood memories. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.