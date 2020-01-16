Obituary: Pamela J. (Labbe) Michaud, 59

Pamela J. (Labbe) Michaud, 59, of Bristol, wife of the late Regis E. Michaud, died on Saturday (January 11, 2020). Pamela was born on December 29, 1960 in Hartford to the late Clarence and Margaret (Michaud) Labbe. Pamela was known as a very hard worker and spent over 15 years at UTC Aerospace. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family. She will be terribly missed. Pamela is survived by her daughter: Jennifer Dionne and her husband Edward of Bristol; her son: Michael Michaud and his wife Alexis of Ohio; her three sisters: Gale Paradis and her husband Dee of Bristol; Kathy Zarrella of Meriden; Sharon Evon of Bristol; her six grandchildren: Mathieu, Kyler, Kaylee, Bentley, Paige, Rayna; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Pamela is predeceased by her brother: Paul Labbe. Family and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Thursday, January 16, 2020 between the hours of 5 and 7 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit Pamela’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com