Indoor track: Locals run in Yale classic

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

The Bristol Eastern boys and girl indoor track teams recently took part of the 38th Yale Interscholastic Indoor Track Classic from the Coxe Cage on the campus of Yale University in New Haven Jan. 10 and 11.

Both programs were able to make excellent finishes over the course of two days and along the way, a couple of school records were broken as well.

In girls action, Central’s 4×400 meter relay squad of Mia Hinton, Christine Attle, Emma Stone, and Rebecca Litwinczyk finished in sixth place with a time of 4:26.06 in the Connecticut heat.

And Eastern’s girls distance medley team of Fiona Gallagher, Audra Porowski, Victoria Kosciukiewicz, and Avery Braccia earned sixth place in the Connecticut bracket with a finish of 13:19.17.

And then, the boys 4×800 squad from Bristol Central was outstanding in a very packed Connecticut field, earning first place overall.

The finish in this one wasn’t even close for the Rams.

Co-captain Jose Ramirez, Nate DeAngelo, Austin Freve, and co-captain Mark Petrosky completed the event in 8:08.62 while runner-up Stonington (8:28.03) was nearly 20 seconds behind.

At the completion of the record breaking race, it was revealed on Twitter that the 4×800 team had the fourth fastest time in the nation.

That also means the 4×800 team is No. 1 in Class L.

In the Connecticut boys distance medley challenge, the Lancers grouping of Seth Anderson, Joe Hardin, Benjamin Johnsky and Logan Crowley placed sixth in 11:26.22 over an excellent finish.

In the large division of the Connecticut 4×400 meter relay, the Rams won yet another event.

This time around, the foursome of Ramon Ambert, Galen Hickey, Ryan Krompegal, and Jose Ramirez took first place in 3.32.72 over another sterling effort.

Central’s Kaiya Alexander placed fourth in the girls shotput championship with a toss of 36 feet, 7 inches.

And in an excellent showing by Ramirez in the 600 meters, he placed third with an excellent time of 1:24.42.

Hickey did quite well for himself in the long jump championship, making a leap of 21 feet, one inch for the fourth best performance of the day.

Along the way, there were more record setting performances for the Rams.

Petrosky established a new school standard in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:37.39 while DeAngelo followed suit as well.

He finished the 3,000 meters in a record shattering time of 8:58.12 as both the Rams and Lancers certainly put together a memorable event for the Bristol squads.