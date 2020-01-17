Obituary: Josephine ‘Jo’ Rosano, 71

Josephine “Jo” Rosano, 71, of Bristol, passed on Monday evening, January 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Michael Rosano.

Jo was born in Sicily, Italy on February 26, 1948 the daughter of Pierina (Terzo) Teodoro and the late Concetto Teodoro. She was a member of St. Gregory Church, Bristol.

Jo was born in Italy, and migrated with her family when she was a young child. She quickly learned English and adapted to her new country. She was so generous, whenever she discovered something she liked, she’d buy it in multiples so that she could give them away to her loved ones. In 2003 when her son Marc was taken hostage in Colombia, her life took on a new meaning. It became her purpose in life to do everything in her power to help Marc, and all hostages in Colombia, to regain their freedom. Her efforts had such an impact, the President of Colombia granted her honorary citizenship. She enjoyed planting flowers, going out dancing with her friends, going to the beach, and most of all bragging about her family. During the holiday season, she loved to bake pounds of cookies, and hand them out to anyone who would take them. Her demeanor, unfiltered outspoken voice, and her unique style will never be forgotten.

Jo leaves her mother, Pierina Teodoro, sons Marc Gonsalves and his wife Maria, and Michael Gonsalves and his significant other Naomi Turner; brothers James Teodoro and his wife Diane and Paulo Teodoro and his wife Susan; sister Paula Archacki and her husband Raymond; grandchildren Joey and Cody VanBuren, Destiny, Austin and Andrew Gonsalves; great grandchildren Alex and Evelyn VanBuren and Emma Veitinger; nieces and nephews Patty, Jimmy, Raymond, Lea and Angela. She was predeceased by her nephew Anthony “Tony” Teodoro in 2012.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jo’s tribute page at www.obrien-funeralhome.com.