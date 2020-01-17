Wrestling: Rams keep on rolling

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

EAST HAVEN – The Bristol Central wrestling squad continued its undefeated campaign on Saturday, Jan. 10 with a clean sweep of the East Haven Duels from East Haven High School.

The Rams went 4-0 on the day and turned the event into a good old fashion romp.

Central started with victories over New Fairfield (69-6), Stratford (64-17), and Foran (44-33) in Pool B action before qualifying for the tournament championship against host East Haven.

And the Rams took the title via a 51-24 victory over the home team.

Seven different grapplers went 4-0 on the day for Central.

Sophomore William Hamilton, senior Colton Pelletier, junior Jacob Aldi, senior Karriem Hoe, senior Jason Feto, junior Matt Beaucar, and junior Jakob Salinas all were undefeated that Saturday.

That same day, the defending Class L champs, Bristol Eastern, traveled to the John Gorman Invitational in Cumberland, Rhode Island – battling some of the top squads around New England.

And the Lancers made a top-five finish over the outstanding tournament.

Simsbury (228 points) won the tournament while Timberlane Regional-Plaistow of New Hampshire (221½) was the runner-up.

Host Cumberland (210½) took third place while Eastern (150) ended up in fourth.

The Lancers had six athletes among the top six finishers with three of those warriors winning championships.

At 106 pounds, Trent Thompson pinned Nick Torres of Hope High School in 2:31 while in the 120 title bout, Mason Lishness picked up a 6-4 decision over Hope’s Alex Reigosa for the title.

And then in the heavyweight tilt, Nick St. Peter battled local grappler D’Sean Martin of Simsbury to a 3-2 decision – winning another championship.

In a third place match, Eastern’s Tommy Nichols (138) decisioned Hope’s Parris Cooper, 7-3, while Alex Marshall (152) took the win over Simsbury’s Noah Pryzbek by a 5-1 decision.

Finally in the fifth place bout at 126 pounds, Simsbury’s Alex Kasson was a medical forfeit winner over Eastern’s Aaron Morocho.

Bristol Scholastic Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 10

Bristol Central at East Haven Duals

from East Haven High School

Pool B

Bristol Central 44, Foran 33

Bristol Central 69, New Fairfield 6

Bristol Central 64, Stratford 17

Championship

Bristol Central 51, East Haven 24

Bristol Eastern at the John Gorman Invitational

from Cumberland, R.I.

Team results (Top 5) – 1. Simsbury 228, 2. Timberlane Regional-Plaistow, NH 221½, 3. Cumberland RI 210½, 4. Bristol Eastern 150, 5. Hope, RI 142

Top 6 Results – Bristol Eastern

106 pounds – Championship: Trent Thompson (Bristol Eastern) pin Nick Torres (Hope), 2:31

120 pounds – Championship: Mason Lishness (Bristol Eastern) dec. Alex Reigosa (Hope), 6-4

126 pounds – 5th Place: Alex Kasson (Simsbury) M.F. Aaron Morocho (Bristol Eastern)

138 pounds – 3rd Place: Tommy Nichols (Bristol Eastern) dec. Parris Cooper (Hope), 7-3

152 pounds – 3rd Place: Alex Marshall (Bristol Eastern) dec. Noah Pryzbek (Simsbury), 5-1

285 pounds – Championship: Nick St. Peter (Bristol Eastern) dec. D’Sean Martin (Simsbury), 3-2 UTB