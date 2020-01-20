Diversity council, Interfaith group to hold educational program Feb. 5

The City of Bristol Diversity Council and the community-based Bristol Interfaith Coalition are co-sponsoring a free educational event on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol to celebrate this United Nations-endorsed effort to promote harmony between peoples of different faiths.

The need for an annual designated week to improve interfaith understanding was adopted in 2010 by the United Nations. The concept originated with members of The Common Word initiative, a collaboration between Muslim and Christian leaders who came together around two of the Ten Commandments, Love of God and Love of the Neighbor.

The Feb. 5 event will offer a panel discussion, organized by the Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding, “To Love Your Neighbor, Know Your Neighbor,” with speakers representing three religions, Hinduism, Sikhism and Islam. The facilitated presentation and discussion will allow audience members to learn more about each religion and its practice.

There is no charge for this event which will start at 6 p.m. with coffee and refreshments. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. In case of snow, an alternate date will be arranged.

For information and to reserve a seat, contact Bristolinterfaith@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/events/935694530166117/.