Man robbed at gunpoint

A man was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects last Friday.

Police said the victim was parked in his driveway shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. The two suspects driving a grey sedan — possibly a Nissan Altima- parked in the driveway behind him. Both suspects approached him holding handguns and stole his wallet. The victim was not injured, said police.

The two suspects are described as young, black males. One was wearing a grey hat, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tan work boots. The second suspect wore a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. Both covered their faces with bandanas.

The entire incident lasted approximately 30 seconds and was captured on the victim’s surveillance system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol police department at (860)584-3011.