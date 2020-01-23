Obituary: George Andrews, 87

George Andrews, 87, of Bristol, widower of Edna H. (Harbert) Andrews, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. George was born in Boston, MA on April 21, 1932 and was a son of the late James T. and Margaret (Angwin) Andrews. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and worked at New Britain Machine and then at New Departure. He is a United States Army Veteran and was active with Carey’s Cadets Jr. and Sr. Drum Corps and a member of St. Joseph Church, Bristol. George is survived by four sons, James and his wife Susan Andrews of Bristol, Michael Andrews and his husband Paul Boylan of Thomaston, Peter and his wife Suzanne Andrews of New Hartford, and Steven Andrews of Bristol; two daughters, Jacqueline Dempsey of Scottsdale, AZ and Patricia and her husband Michael Lemieux of Bristol; four grandchildren, Jason, Raelynne, Philip, and Simon Andrews; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Martin D. Andrews and a brother John Henry Andrews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Febuary 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM from Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph School, 335 Center Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit George’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

