Obituary: Joanne (Cassille) McMahon, 71

Joanne (Cassille) McMahon, 71, of Bristol, died on Wednesday (January 8, 2020).

Joanne was born in New Britain on February 6, 1948 and was a daughter of the late Louis Cassille and Jennie (Compano) Cassille Cerra.

She was a longtime Bristol resident and formerly worked at Cassille’s Restaurant in Burlington.

She leaves two adult children and was predeceased by her two brothers, Theodore Cassille and Louis Cassille, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (January 20, 2020) at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad Street, Plainville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, www.pkdcure.org.