Patricia E. McGrady, 90, widow of John P. McGrady, passed away on January 20, 2020. She was born in Thomaston. She is survived by her daughters Colleen and Patricia McGrady, her son Kevin and his wife Christine McGrady and her granddaughter Megan McGrady. Funeral services will be private. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Patricia’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter