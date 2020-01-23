Obituary: Patricia (Green) Michaud-Poland, 72

Patricia (Green) Michaud-Poland of Bristol, wife of Robert Poland, died on Friday (January 17, 2020) after a brave battle. Patricia was born on April 6, 1947 in Beaconsfield, Perth Andover, Canada to the late Robert and Isabella (Corsar) Green. She was a long-time employee of Cigna before enjoying early retirement, a long-term resident of Bristol, and a member of many clubs that provided her joy. Patricia had a large capacity for love for her family and friends. She was fiercely independent and lived life fully and on her terms. She loved trout fishing in Colebrook and picking fiddleheads. She worked hard and played harder, and she never met a slot machine she didn’t like. In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her son: Bruce Sprague and his wife Theresa of Plymouth; two daughters: Laurie Gondek and her husband Stephen of Avon, Lisa Suter and her husband Todd of Clover, SC; her three sisters: Anne Clark-Nelson of Bristol, Velma Ouellette of Bristol, Barbara Scott of Conway, South Carolina; four grandchildren: Riley and Adam Sprague and Matthew and David Gondek; several nieces and nephews, and her faithful canine companion Missy. In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by her husband: James “Jimmy” Michaud; and her two brothers: John and Robert Green. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association. Please visit Patricia’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

