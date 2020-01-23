Obituary: Salvatore ‘Sal’ M. DeNoto, 60

Salvatore “Sal” M. DeNoto, 60, of Bristol, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Sal was born in Bristol on August 13, 1959 and was a son of Frank DeNoto and the late Dolores (Astolfi) DeNoto. Sal served honorably as a Sargent in the a United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Hawaii. He was a parishioner at St. Gregory the Great Church and was a big Cowboys and Yankees fan. In addition to his father, Sal is survived by his brother : Michael DeNoto and his wife Rhonda of Bristol ; his sister : Donna Cry of Bristol ; his nieces, nephews and step-nephews : Frankie, Mickey and Randy DeNoto, Glenn and Shaunna Deprey, Korie Bendza, Aj and David Cyr ; and his canine companion : Darla. In addition to his mother, Sal is predeceased by his brother-in-law : Alphie J. Cyr Jr. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 :30 A.M. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by check or over the phone to Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 to help the family with funeral expenses. Please visit Sal’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

