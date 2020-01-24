Obituary: Anthony D. Basile, 85

Anthony D. Basile, 85, of Bristol, retired Chief of the Bristol Fire Department and beloved husband for 58 years of Dorothy Basile, died at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, following a short period of declining health. He was the son of the late Mafalda and Pasquale Basile.

A lifelong resident of Bristol, Chief Basile was born on October 1, 1934, and was a 1953 graduate of Bristol High School. He successfully completed numerous certificate course programs at the University of Connecticut, Hartford State Technical College, the national Fire Academy and the Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control.

Chief Basile served as a member of the Bristol Fire Department for 46 years, beginning with his appointment to the position of firefighter on July 15, 1956. His career then included promotions to the ranks of lieutenant on June 1, 1969, captain on October 3, 1971, and then to fire chief on June 14, 1972, a post he held for more than 30 years until his retirement on September 20, 2002.

He was a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and local memberships included St. Gregory the Great Church, the Older Members Association of the Bristol Boys’ Club and the Bristol Lodge of Elks.

In addition to his wife, Chief Basile is survived by his daughter Tracie Sinkwich and her husband Edward of Bristol; two grandsons who he adored, Spencer and Mason Sinkwich of Bristol; brother Joseph Basile of Bristol; cousins Jack and John Basile of Windsor and Mary Ann Grammeli of Springfield, MA; sister-in-law Terry Bozzano of Bristol; several nieces and nephews including Jill Bazzano of Bristol, Jodie Decrisantis and her husband Anthony of Ft. Myers, FL, Paul Bazzano and his wife Jennifer of Tennessee, Joseph Basile and his wife Julie of Bridgeport, John and Calah Basile of Massachusetts, Mary Beth and Jim Chapas of Concord, MA and Jeff and Gary Doyon of Bristol.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The family of Chief Basile requests memorial donations be made to St. Gregory the Great Church. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Chief Basile’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements.