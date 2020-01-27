Catholic Schools Week underway

Catholic Schools Week began on Sunday, Jan. 26. St. Paul Catholic High School hosted the two Bristol Catholic elementary schools for a Mass Monday morning: the K-8th grade students from St. Joseph School, Bristol and St. Matthew School, Forestville were guests of St. Paul for the day. All students attended Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church where The Archdiocese of Hartford’s Office of Radio & Television broadcasted live.

Following Mass, students shared lunch, and then participated in a few “#gettingtoknowyou” workshop activities.

This is the second year St. Paul has hosted the two schools during Catholic Schools Week.

Cary Dupont, president of St. Paul stated in a press release, “We look forward to hosting St. Joseph School and St. Matthew School, as together we celebrate the rich history of Pre-K – 12th grade Catholic education in the City of Bristol.”

Catholic Schools Week is a national celebration of Catholic education and an opportunity to recognize the importance, value, & contributions of Catholic education to the Church & the world.