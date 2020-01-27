New aquatic coordinator for city announced

The City of Bristol Department of Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently announced the selection of Raelynne Andrews as the new aquatics coordinator.

Andrews graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2012, University of Saint Josephs in 2017, and she is currently pursuing a masters of social work degree from Quinnipiac University.

Andrews is a lifelong resident of the City of Bristol.

Raelynne has worked for the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services’ Aquatics Division in a variety of part time roles since 2011. She has served as a water safety instructor, lifeguard, and most recently as a head lifeguard supervising all three city pools. Andrews is also an American Red Cross lifeguard instructor and water safety instructor trainer; responsible for certifying dozens of professional lifeguards and swim instructors annually.

As aquatics coordinator, Andrews will be responsible for assisting the aquatics supervisor in the overall operations of two outdoor park pools and an indoor year-round aquatics facility, the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center. This includes guest services for over 25,000 patrons that visit the facilities throughout the year and oversight of a wide range of aquatics programs including swim lessons, swim team, aqua fitness and other programs.

Andrews’s annual starting salary is $56,785.