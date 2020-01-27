New assistant principal at Bristol Eastern

The Bristol Board of Education has appointed Melanie Vetrano as assistant principal of Bristol Eastern High School.

Vetrano is a 20-year veteran science teacher and instructional leader at Eastern.

Vetrano began her teaching career in Winsted and joined the faculty of Bristol Eastern High School in 1998. Following her time away to start her family, Vetrano briefly worked at Bristol Central High School teaching biology. She returned to Bristol Eastern in 2003 as a biology and anatomy and physiology teacher, and became certified in chemistry and took over as the advanced placement chemistry teacher. She moved into the role of science department chairperson in 2013 and was appointed as interim assistant principal in August 2019.

Vetrano has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Syracuse University, completed her certification coursework at Central Connecticut State University, earned a master’s degree from Wesleyan University and completed her administrative certification from Sacred Heart University.

Vetrano currently lives in West Simsbury with her husband of 24 years and her three children who all currently attend Syracuse University.