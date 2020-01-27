Police hand out awards

The Bristol Police Department held its monthly awards meeting.

Officer Zachary Levine received the Silver Star award for his performance, which reflects exceptionally upon the officer’s knowledge, skills, and devotion to duty. Levine conducted a self-initiated car stop investigation that resulted in the seizure of 199 bags of Fentanyl bagged for individual sale, over $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds, and the Jeep used to conduct the transactions.

Officers Harrison Pollock, Daniel Perkins, and Alex Hamzy also earned a letter of commendation for their professionalism and empathy when dealing with a family disturbance and the way they interacted with multiple children on scene to keep the situation calm and minimize the impact on the children. Additionally, the Bristol police department honored our current and retired K9 partners, including dogs Heather, Murphy, and Hunter.