Teen harassed by driver while walking Jan. 26

Police reported a 17-year-old female said that on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. while walking westbound on Farmington Avenue near Bristol Plaza, she was harassed by an adult male driving a dark colored pickup truck with a ladder rack.

Police said a male yelled for her to get in the vehicle and then turned into the area of the Sunoco gas station, located at King Street and King Place.

Police said the driver was described as a middle-aged Hispanic male, wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. He

Police said after stopping the suspect exited the pickup and walked towards the female. A second male, described as white, remained in the truck. She ran into a local store and did not see either male again.

Police said the victim did not recognize either male and could not provide a more specific description of the pickup truck.

Anyone in the area at that time who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Bristol police department at 860-584-3011.