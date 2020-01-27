Wrestling: Lancers continue to be stellar

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

MERIDEN – The Bristol Eastern wrestling squad is the three-time defending Class L champions and with a 6-0 start, the team continues to be one of the top programs in the division.

The Lancers’ line-up has fluctuated from time-to-time this year but with a stacked roster and a formula for success, the team continues to work hard and improve by the meet.

“We’re stringing it together,” said Eastern coach Bryant Lishness of the season. “I’ve never gotten hit with the flu as a team. This year, I did and so early, in the Xavier Tournament, I entered just 12 guys. We had a guy with the flu and a guy out with a broken nose and I got new guys in the line-up that aren’t always a starter but we’re fortunate.”

And that fortune is due to Eastern’s superior depth.

The Lancers, for example, are stacked at the 126-132 pound classes with the likes of Tommy Nichols – another member of Eastern’s 100 win club – leading the charge.

But the program has several other quality options at the weight class if Nichols moves up.

“We’re real lucky because at 126 and 132, we have Josiah [White], we have Cameron Cruz and we have Treyvon Daniel,” said Lishness. “They’d all be varsity on most teams across the state but we have Aaron Morocho going at 126 and we kind of have those three beating each other up [in practice] to get in the lineup at 132. We’re finding matches for all of them.”

Moving up to the other side of the line-up, don’t forget the excellent heavyweight on the squad in the form of Nick St. Peter (285).

He gets the task of squaring off against every squad’s big man and that includes tangling with giants, behemoths, and frankly, some pretty big dudes.

And the Eastern grappler is beating most of those warriors.

“He won the Cumberland Tournament,” said Lishness of St. Peter. “He won the Berlin tournament. He’s really starting to piece it together. And I know he has high goals. He’s put in a lot of work. We’re really happy with what he’s doing.”

Down one weight class at 220, Kaiden Dionne is feisty, getting a chance to shine on the mats for the Lancers and it’s another spot the Lancers have some depth in.

“I got Kaiden Dionne stepping up for us,” said Lishness. “I have Derion [Minggia] on the bench who’s looking to get in there [as well].”

The mainstays on this squad will always keep the Lancers in every meet including Trent Thompson and Mason Lishness who can be plugged in at 113 or 120 while Alex Marshall is the mainstay at 152.

But after that, the likes of Dylan Piazza, Logan Morelli, Logan Meyer, Tyler Gleifert and Dylan Garcia can all win at the higher weight positions on the team.

Lishness knows his squad has every chance to defend and, perhaps, hang another Class L banner in the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium by the end of next month at the Class L event.

“I feel pretty good,” said Lishness. “We’re in a good spot.”