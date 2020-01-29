Still time to register at Tunxis

Tunxis Community College in Farmington will offer late-start courses and accelerated online offerings this spring in addition to its traditional semester classes. Students can register for late-start and accelerated classes until the first day their class begins.

A variety of late-start classes in many subject areas begin Feb. 7, and accelerated seven-week classes begin Jan. 27 and March 24. For details, visit www.tunxis.edu/latestart.

Tunxis offers more than 70 associate degrees and certificates that prepare students for transfer to four-year degrees and transition into the workforce with such programs as advanced manufacturing technology; criminal justice, dental assisting, early childhood education; engineering; pathway to teaching careers; and technology. TCC’s Transfer Ticket associate degrees provide seamless transfer and a low-cost pathway to a bachelor’s degree at the Connecticut State Universities and Charter Oak State College.

Financial aid and payment plans are available for full- and part-time credit students who qualify.

For more information, call (860) 773.1490, or email tx-admissions@tunxis.edu. Tunxis is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177 in Farmington.