Obituary: Leopold Goulet, 98

Leopold Goulet, 98, longtime Bristol resident, widower of Pauline (Vaillancourt) Goulet, died on Tuesday (January 28, 2020) at Valerie Manor, Torrington. Leopold was born on August 17, 1921 in St. Apolline, Quebec, Canada and was a son of the late Henry and Marie (Mercier) Goulet. Leopold honorably served in the United States Army during World War II as a medic. He worked for New Departure before retiring and attended St. Ann Church, Bristol. Leopold is survived by his two sons: Mark Goulet and wife Elizabeth of Bristol, and Philip Goulet and wife Cheryl of Terryville; his daughter: Lorraine Langwiser and husband Michael of New Hartford; his three sisters: Claire Holden of Forestville, Jean Harden of Massachusetts, and Rachel Williams of Litchfield; several grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special godson: David Vaillancourt and wife, JoAnn of New Hampshire. In addition to his wife and parents, Leopold was predeceased by his three sisters: Ferdinand Quigley, Rita Holden, and Lina Vaillancourt; and a brother: Edmund Charles Goulet. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday (February 4, 2020) at 11 AM in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is assisting the family with arrangements. The family thanks the staff of Valerie Manor for their kind and compassionate care of Leo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish (St. Ann Church), 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Leopold’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

