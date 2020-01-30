Obituary: Martin ‘Marty’ G. Halle Sr., 77

Martin “Marty” G. Halle Sr., 77, beloved husband of Rita (Kaczypenski) Halle, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (January 28, 2020) at Bristol Hospital. Marty was born in Quebec and was a son of the late Edmond and Anna (Roy) Halle. He lived in St. Prospere, Quebec, Canada before moving to Bristol at an early age. He owned and operated Marty’s Package Store in Mafale’s Plaza and worked as a career carpenter. He was a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1010, the former Franco-American Club of Bristol, and was a Shriner. He was an automotive enthusiast that loved to attend car shows and races as well as restoring his own vehicles. He also enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife of 47 years, Marty is survived by a son: Martin Halle Jr. and his wife Deborah of Canton; two step-children: Jeffrey Utke of Florida; and Kimberly Utke of Bristol; brothers: Julien Halle and Camille Halle of Canada; grandchildren: Chad Halle, Patrick Halle, and wife Erica, Cody Utke, Wylie Utke, Karin Massa, Kayla and McKenna Damiano; great-grandson: Taylor Halle; several nieces, nephews; and many close friends, especially his sidekick, Harry. Funeral services will be held on Monday (February 3, 2020) at 7:30 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family at the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday between 5 and 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. Please visit Marty’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

