Obituary: Peter L. Reid Sr., 67

Peter L. Reid Sr., 67, of Terryville, husband of Margaret (McIntyre) Reid passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at home. Peter was born April 21, 1952 in Southington, CT, son of the late Lawrence and Rosilda (Simoneau) Reid. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Town of Plymouth Highway Dept for 28 years. Peter was a member of the Bethel Christian Church, Bristol, the High Riders Snowmobile Club of Terryville and was a radio DJ on the internet under the name DJ Pops. Pete loved camping and taking road trips. In addition to his wife Margaret he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Carl Stein of Terryville; his sisters, Brenda Groth of Raymond NH, Pat Daniels of Pensacola, FL; his grandchildren, Devon Walter and Amber Rose Stein and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Peter L. Reid Jr; his brother Jimmy Shields; his step-father Doc Shields and sister, Denise Reid. Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday February 1st, from 3 – 5PM with a memorial service to follow at 5PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

