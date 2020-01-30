Obituary: Roland P. Roberge, 75

Roland P. Roberge, 75, of Newington, formerly of Bristol, died recently in his home. Roland was born on January 15, 1945 in Bristol and was a son of the late Archille and Adrienne (Bibeau) Roberge. Raised in Bristol, he graduated from Bristol Central High School and the University of Connecticut. He also formerly lived in New York City and was the former owner of Home Delivery Service.

Roland was a prolific artist, a gifted poet, and an ambitious entrepreneur.

Roland is survived by a son, Ryan Roberge and wife, Miriam, of South Burlington, VT; his former wife: Laurie Roberge-Piteo of Bristol; two brothers: Dr. Roger Roberge of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and Dr. Leo Roberge of Syracuse, NY; two grandchildren: Mina and William; and several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Patricia Delamere of Madrid, Spain. He was predeceased by a daughter, Heather Roberge.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (February 3, 2020) at 11 AM at St. Ann Church, 250 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 9:30 and 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Public Radio, 1049 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Roland’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.