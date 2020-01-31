For this Grammy-nominated violinist, the love for music supercedes all

by MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

On Sunday, the Grammy awards were broadcast. It’s an evening with which classical violinist Joshua Bell is familiar.

In 2018, Bell was nominated for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his album, “Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 In G Minor, Op. 26.” (He did not win.)

On Sunday, he was also one of the evening’s featured performance.

Bell will be in Hartford with pianist Alessio Bax on Jan. 31 for a recital.

Although he has been pulled into the Grammy orbit, in a telephone conference call, Bell sounded unimpressed with the process of his musical peers handing out awards.

“It’s nice to receive that recognition,” said Bell.

However, Bell said, “We get plenty of positive reaction (from audiences) on a daily basis going on stage… There’s no shortage in this business of opportunities to feel good about yourself.”

“There are not a lot of jobs you get that immediate feedback,” said Bell. “I’m lucky.”

“I don’t do it for the awards… or the money,” said Bell. “Yes, it’s nice to make a good living; but even that’s a bonus.”

“I’d do it for nothing,” Bell said of his career as a classical musician.

For the Hartford performance, Bell and Bax will perform Franz Schubert’s Rondo Brillante in B minor, D. 895; Cesar Franck’s Sonata in A Major for Violin and Piano; Johann Sebastian Bach’s Violin Sonata No. 4 in C minor, BWV 1017; and Ernest Bloch’s Baal Shem.

The evening is a music program that touches upon several centuries. Bach is the 18th century. Schubert is the 18th century. Franck is the 19th century. Bloch runs from the late 19th century to the mid-20th century.

Bell called the evening a tasting menu that gives audiences a chance to listen to different works in different genres across different eras.

“Every piece exploits (the violin and piano) in a beautiful way,” said Bell. “Every piece is beautiful.

“Bloch has these incredible emotions,” said Bell. “You feel the… soulfulness.”

“I find his music incredibly touching,” said Bell.

Bell has recorded the Franck sonata two times. He said the sonata is perfect and no one has written anything better for violin and piano. “It’s rich in harmony,” said Bell. “It’s so powerful.”

When choosing a set list, especially for a more general audience as you might find at a Hartford Symphony performance, Bell said you do have to have to find a way to appeal to a variety of tastes.

Bell said he doesn’t want to play simply an evening of greatest hits. But he recognized audiences do like to hear music with which they are familiar.

“I love when non-classical music lovers are won over (by the program),” said Bell. “That makes me very happy.”

As a fan of classical music, and not just as performer, Bell said his favorite composers to queue up in his headphones will vary. “Usually, it’s the music I’m about to do (in a performance) or learn.”

In February, Bell said he will be touring with his orchestra. They will be performing Brahms’s Fourth Symphony. It had always been one of his favorites and he loves all of the Brahms symphonies.

The fourth also was one of his first CDs of classical music he bought, said Bell. So he was excited about the chance to play it again.

But, Bell said he doesn’t always want to listen to music when he is not performing.

“I also like silence.”

Violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Alessio Bax will perform Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. in the Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. For information, go to hartfordsymphony.org.