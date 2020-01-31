Mayor reflects on CCM priorities

by JAMILA YOUNG

STAFF WRITER

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities new state legislative program is looking at the state’s immediate concerns for 2020.

They’re developing a package on property tax reform for the fall, and 2021 state legislative sessions. A

Another concern for CCM is the state’s opioid epidemic, and trying ti coordinate efforts to enhance sustainable funding to support substance abuse prevention, education and recovery efforts.

“The opioid epidemic has been a major focus here in Bristol. I think that designating a state ombudsman for drug abuse and control policies, we’re all in favor of that,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu of one of the CCM proposals. “Right now there are so many different state agencies, and other people involved, sometimes you don’t know where to go.”

Additionally, the mayor said, “We want to maintain key municipal transportation, and infrastructure grants because we rely upon them. Right now, Bristol receives a $2.4 million transportation/major roads grant every year. That is a core portion of what we use for road improvements.”

When looking at education needs, CCM wants to provide municipalities with stability and predictability in budgeting for special education by requiring special education funding to follow the student until the fiscal year ends, and also by creating a legislative task force to examine potential regional opportunities for the provision of special education services, and potential opportunities to increase the involvement of Regional Education Service Centers for the provision of special education services.

“It sounds good on paper, but what I’m concerned about, as is (Superintendent of Schools Dr. Catherine) Carbone, is that we don’t want them to take part of our educational cost formula in order to do that,” said Zoppo-Sassu.

Another area of concern for Bristol that Zoppo-Sassu sees maintaining the same level of assistance from the state as has been given in the past. “We were promised some urban grant monies years ago to help with the Centre Square development, and then with the changes in administration, and personnel at the state level, that money just kind of poofed,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “I would be very interested in having the state come back in and see all that we’re doing downtown, and maybe help us defer some of those infrastructure costs.”

“The enterprise zone is a benefit that we offer to people who are expanding their business, or relocating. It gives them a little bit of an incentive to locate here. We freeze their taxes, so it gives them a little money to play with. The state used to reimburse us a portion of that, and they don’t anymore. We still offer the benefit, but we’re not getting the benefit of reimbursement,” said Zoppo-Sassu.

“For the most part, last year’s (state) budget was good for Bristol because all of our funding stayed the same, and we got a little bump up in a few areas, and we only got cut slightly in our adult education funding,” said Zoppo-Sassu.